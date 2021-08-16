Lincoln road closures for gypsy travellers funeral on Tuesday

People driving in and around Lincoln on Tuesday are being asked to allow extra time for their journey, as a gypsy traveller funeral procession is expected to cause long delays.

The funeral is for 61-year-old Ryalla Duffy, who ran a travellers’ site in Saxilby for more than 20 years before dying on March 10 after a sudden illness.

Her son Absolom will also be remembered at the service after he sadly died in a car crash on July 8.

The funeral procession will leave Saxilby at around 8.30am and head to Lincoln Cathedral, before travelling back to Saxilby from approximately midday.

The travelling community are expected to attend in their thousands, which could cause traffic delays in the uphill area of Lincoln for much of Tuesday.

Signage has been put up around the city in anticipation of the funeral procession, warning of long delays in the city centre between 8am and 3pm.

Lincolnshire County Council and Highways are expecting traffic to build up around the cathedral, the north of the city, and on the A46 Lincoln Bypass.

As well as this, Pottergate will be closed from 7.30am to 4.30pm with local diversions in place, though resident access will be maintained throughout.

Lincoln Cathedral will be closed to visitors while the funeral takes place, and expects to reopen in the afternoon, though are yet to confirm an exact time.