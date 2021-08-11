Gypsy funeral at Lincoln Cathedral expecting thousands of mourners

Drivers in Lincoln have been warned to prepare for delays as more than 1,000 mourners will be in the city for the funeral of a prominent member of the gypsy traveller community.

Ryalla Duffy, 61, was one of the founder members of the National Federation of Gypsy Liaison Groups and ran a travellers’ site in Saxilby for more than 20 years.

The funeral will take place at Lincoln Cathedral on August 17 and Lincolnshire County Council has put out several road signs warning drivers to expect delays between 8am and 3pm on the day. The life of Ryalla’s son Absolom (Absy) Duffy, who worked as a tree surgeon, will also be remembered after he sadly died on July 8 in a car crash.

Mick Phoenix, Lincolnshire County Council traffic manager, said: “We have been made aware of a funeral service taking place at Lincoln Cathedral on Tuesday, August 17 that could have a very large attendance.

“We have been working with Lincolnshire Police to prepare and have put out advance warning signs to let drivers know that there could be very slow moving traffic and long delays in the city and particularly around the funeral procession route between Saxilby and Lincoln Cathedral, from 8am to 3pm.

“If you are travelling into or around Lincoln on that Tuesday, allow extra time for your journey, or use an alternative route.”

Ryalla published several books and heritage dvds, She died on March 10 after a sudden illness.

Superintendent Lee Pache from Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are aware of a funeral service at Lincoln Cathedral on Tuesday, August 17 and have worked closely with our partners in highways to support them in managing the road network around the route the funeral cortege will take.

“This could be a very large funeral, with a large and slow-moving cortege, and we will be on hand on the day to ensure that the roads remain safe to all road users.

“We do expect the roads between Saxilby and Lincoln Cathedral via the A46 bypass to be very busy, and there is a chance of long delays, so we’d recommend finding an alternative route if possible.”