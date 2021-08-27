Lincolnshire archer through to knockout round at Paralympics
Well done Victoria!
Scunthorpe archer Victoria Rumary, who is currently ranked as world number one in the Women’s W1 class, has qualified for the next round at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
The 33-year-old took part in the ranking round qualification event on Friday, August 27, finishing in an impressive sixth place in the Women’s Individual W1 ranking round, to earn her place in the knockout round.
Victoria was given a bye into the quarter-final where she will face Rejane Candida da Silva from Brazil on Tuesday, August 31 as she continues to reach for her dream of a medal at her debut Paralympic Games. The winner will then face Italy’s Asia Pellizzari.
All of the female archers from ParalympicGB qualified for the next round, with a particular standout performance from Jess Stretton, who ranked first in the Individual Women’s Compound Open with a Paralympic record score of 694. Jess, along with Nathan Macqueen, will compete in the Mixed Team Compound Open which takes place on Sunday, August 29.
Phoebe Paterson Pine, who is competing in her first Paralympics recorded a personal best of 670 (ranking 16th).
And Hazel Chaisty scored a season’s best of 571 in the Women’s Individual Recurve Open, ranking 12th out of 24 competitors.