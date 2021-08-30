Lincolnshire hands over Miss England baton to London winner

The reigning champion is from Lincolnshire too

There was to be no Miss England fairytale for Lincolnshire’s two finalists, as the annual event was won by Rehema Muthamia from London — yet there was recognition for a former winner from Boston.

The 2020 pageant was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s event was postponed over similar fears, but finally took place on Friday, August 27 at the Heart of England Conference & Events Centre in Coventry.

The 2019 event was won by Boston’s Dr Bhasha Mukherjee, who was crowned the day before starting her position as a doctor at Boston Pilgrim Hospital.

This year’s finalists included 24-year-old Rebecca-Jay Fearn from Skegness, who won Miss Lincolnshire in February 2021, and Mia Rothwell, 21, from Boston, who qualified after finishing as runner up in the county competition.

It was eventually won by 25-year-old Rehema Muthamia from Mill Hill in Greater London, a health technology consultant who is fluent in four languages and spent part of her childhood in Kenya.

The final involved a selection of rounds taking place throughout the day, including a plastic free ethical fashion auction, a talent round and a lookalike round.

The crown was passed from previous winner Bhasha to new champion Rehema Muthamia, a domestic abuse victim who wants to use her platform to become an advocate for awareness after her traumatic experience.

Rehema will now go on to represent the country in Miss World, where 2019 Miss England champion Bhasha Mukherjee finished in the top 40 when she took part.

Rebecca-Jay Fearn said: “My duration as Miss Lincolnshire has been a life-changing experience, and I’m very lucky and honoured to have met some incredible people along my journey and made some fantastic new friends.

“My title has given me access to new opportunities and be involved in a variety of different events.”

As for Mia Rothwell, she had this to say: “The Miss England competition has been an exciting and different challenge for me, both physically and mentally.

“Following in the footsteps of the current reigning Miss England, Bhasha Mukherjee, is a huge honour for me, and I’m determined to continue to ensure that Boston is recognised for its potential.”

It was also a proud moment for Boston-born Bhasha, who was given the Miss England Humanitarian of the Decade at the event, when she put down her crown to return to Boston Pilgrim Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.