RAF duck race back on the bill in Lincoln this summer
Raising money for the Royal Air Force Association
Members of the Royal Air Force from RAF Waddington are organising a fundraising duck race in Lincoln later this month.
The event held between High Bridge and the foot bridge by the Witch and Wardrobe Pub in Lincoln city centre will take place from 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 25.
Some 3,000 ducks are unloaded into the river. It will be the first duck race since 2019 as COVID put a stop to the 2021 event.
Duck tickets are available at £2 each by emailing [email protected] and all money raised will go to the Royal Air Force Association.
Prizes include £200, a family ticket for the Lincolnshire Aviation Centre and a signed Red Arrows print.