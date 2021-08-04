The Lincolnite tries: Taco Bell in Scunthorpe ahead of Lincoln opening

With so many people excited about Taco Bell preparing to open not one but two restaurants in Lincoln in the coming weeks, The Lincolnite went to try out the Mexican-style fast food restaurant in Scunthorpe to see what all the fuss is about.

The first of the Lincoln Taco Bell stores will be a drive-thru store on Nettleham Road at the former Pizza Hut site, with an opening date set for August 25.

That will then be followed by a dine-in restaurant on Lincoln High Street, at the former Everest Xpress Nepalese and Indian takeaway, around three weeks later, meaning the city will have two Taco Bell sites to choose from by the end of September at the latest.

These dates are still pending approval, but excitement is continuing to build for what is being promised as one of the most exciting food ventures for the city recently.

Area coach for Taco Bell, David Pratt, will be involved with the running of the Lincoln branches, and he said there is adequate potential for these two sites to be among the most popular in the country.

He told The Lincolnite: “Lincoln has a huge student community, and we think they’ll really enjoy what Taco Bell has to offer in the city. We’re so excited to open our restaurants in Lincoln and hope people will enjoy them, whether it’s for drive-thru or dine-in.”

Until the two Lincoln stores open, there are currently two Taco Bells in Greater Lincolnshire, one in Cleethorpes and another in Scunthorpe.

The Lincolnite paid a visit to the Scunthorpe branch at Gallagher Retail Park on Doncaster Road, to try the food out in anticipation of the Lincoln openings, and it did not disappoint.

The variety of quesadillas, wraps, burritos, nachos and chalupas make it a unique fast food experience compared to the other big chains, such as McDonalds and Burger King, operating in a field on its own.

The volcano burrito promised plenty of heat on the tastebuds, and thankfully the balance between mildness and discomfort was found perfectly.

The quesadilla box may just have been the highlight of the bunch, with a scrumptious grilled chicken quesadilla being accompanied by a crunchy beef taco and seasoned fries.

We also tried out the cinnamon twists and tasty churros with caramel sauce, which are ideal for those of you with a sweet tooth.

Fries Bell Grande and Nachos Bell Grande are twists on loaded fries/nachos, with melted cheese, sauce, beef, and salad on top. They were really tasty.

Taco Bell Scunthorpe certainly gets The Lincolnite seal of approval, let’s hope that Lincoln’s branches can maintain those standards when they open to the public.