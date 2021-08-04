Lincoln
August 4, 2021 5.18 pm

The Lincolnite tries: Taco Bell in Scunthorpe ahead of Lincoln opening

Anyone else excited for tacos?
Mexican-inspired delights at Taco Bell in North Lincolnshire. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

With so many people excited about Taco Bell preparing to open not one but two restaurants in Lincoln in the coming weeks, The Lincolnite went to try out the Mexican-style fast food restaurant in Scunthorpe to see what all the fuss is about.

The first of the Lincoln Taco Bell stores will be a drive-thru store on Nettleham Road at the former Pizza Hut site, with an opening date set for August 25.

That will then be followed by a dine-in restaurant on Lincoln High Street, at the former Everest Xpress Nepalese and Indian takeaway, around three weeks later, meaning the city will have two Taco Bell sites to choose from by the end of September at the latest.

Taco Bell has proven a very popular fast food chain both in America and the UK. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Inside the seating area at the Scunny Taco Bell. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

These dates are still pending approval, but excitement is continuing to build for what is being promised as one of the most exciting food ventures for the city recently.

Area coach for Taco Bell, David Pratt, will be involved with the running of the Lincoln branches, and he said there is adequate potential for these two sites to be among the most popular in the country.

The excitement is rife as Taco Bell’s arrival in Lincoln edges nearer. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

He told The Lincolnite: “Lincoln has a huge student community, and we think they’ll really enjoy what Taco Bell has to offer in the city. We’re so excited to open our restaurants in Lincoln and hope people will enjoy them, whether it’s for drive-thru or dine-in.”

Until the two Lincoln stores open, there are currently two Taco Bells in Greater Lincolnshire, one in Cleethorpes and another in Scunthorpe.

The Lincolnite paid a visit to the Scunthorpe branch at Gallagher Retail Park on Doncaster Road, to try the food out in anticipation of the Lincoln openings, and it did not disappoint.

Taco Bell’s famous chalupa supreme meal comes with three cheese blend and sour cream, mixed in with seasoned beef and salad. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The variety of quesadillas, wraps, burritos, nachos and chalupas make it a unique fast food experience compared to the other big chains, such as McDonalds and Burger King, operating in a field on its own.

The wraps are large and filling, but full of flavour. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The volcano burrito promised plenty of heat on the tastebuds, and thankfully the balance between mildness and discomfort was found perfectly.

It would be wrong to go to Taco Bell and not have at least one taco, right? | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The quesadilla box may just have been the highlight of the bunch, with a scrumptious grilled chicken quesadilla being accompanied by a crunchy beef taco and seasoned fries.

Sweet delights in the form of churros with caramel sauce. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

We also tried out the cinnamon twists and tasty churros with caramel sauce, which are ideal for those of you with a sweet tooth.

Nachos Bell Grande are a bit messy, but that’s the whole point! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Fries Bell Grande and Nachos Bell Grande are twists on loaded fries/nachos, with melted cheese, sauce, beef, and salad on top. They were really tasty.

Fries Bell Grande, as tasty as they look. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Taco Bell Scunthorpe certainly gets The Lincolnite seal of approval, let’s hope that Lincoln’s branches can maintain those standards when they open to the public.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.