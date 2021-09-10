Handmade Burger reopens in Lincoln under new ownership
Plenty burgers to choose from
Handmade Burger Co has reopened its restaurant in Lincoln under new ownership, more than a year after the original business collapsed.
Handmade Burger Co fell into administration in January 2020 and was forced into closing 18 restaurants across the UK, including the Lincoln branch. But the local restaurant was one of those saved by a consultancy firm led by former general manager at Handmade Burger Co, Adam Hewitt.
Assistant manager Will Callaway told The Lincolnite it is a similar menu to before, with some adaptations, but will now be more of a place to go to drink as well as eat.
The Lincoln branch reopened on September 7 and is the second to reopen after Meadowhall in Sheffield.
A new cocktail menu will launch at the Lincoln restaurant on Friday, September 17.
The restaurant will be run by general manager Matthew Shwe and assistant manager Will Callaway. Twenty jobs were created and Handmade Burger Co in Lincoln is still recruiting for roles, both front and back of house.
Will said: “We want to make it so that it is a place to go to drink as well as to eat. It’s been great, footfall has been good, customers are happy and the team is reacting well, everything is positive.”
Handmade Burger Co in Lincoln is currently open 12pm to 10pm, Tuesday to Sunday, with the same opening times on Mondays due to be added by October.