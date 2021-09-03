Hundreds of pounds worth of tools stolen from Boston store

Grimsby athlete Hollie Arnold did Lincolnshire proud as she won a bronze medal in the F46 Javelin event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games.

Hollie, who was born without her right forearm, won gold in Rio in 2016 and said before the Games in Japan that she wanted to focus more on “having fun and enjoying the experience rather than get lost in the pressure”.

The 27-year-old threw an impressive 39.73m to secure bronze, finishing behind silver medallist, Holland’s Noelle Roorda (40.06m) and gold medal winner, New Zealand’s Holly Robinson (40.99m).

Hollie was only 14 years old when she competed at the Paralympic Games in Beijing in 2008. After her gold-winning performance in Rio, she will no doubt be happy to be among the medals again in Tokyo.

She will now be looking forward to getting back home to Grimsby and visiting her favourite place – Steels – for fish and chips.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Paralympian Sophie Wells won a gold and silver medal after competing in three dressage events in Tokyo.

Sophie is now the most decorated Lincolnshire athlete in Olympic and Paralympic history with six medals.

And Scunthorpe archer Victoria Rumary achieved her dream of finishing among the medals after winning bronze at her debut Games.