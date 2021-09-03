Hundreds of pounds worth of tools stolen from Boston store
The shop only opened this week
Police are hunting two men after hundreds of pounds of tools were stolen from a Boston shop, only in its third day of trading.
Turnbull Boston Plumbing & Heating Supplies opened its new branch on Nelson Way earlier this week and a spokesperson said: “We weren’t expecting to start our third day of trading [Thursday, September 2] on such a negative note.”
The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police, who confirmed to The Lincolnite that they are investigating. Police would like to speak to the two men pictured in connection with the incident, after the Boston firm released CCTV pictures social media.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police quoting incident number 168 of September 2.