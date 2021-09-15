Kids will get jabs in school, as 547 new COVID cases recorded Wednesday in Lincolnshire

Health bosses in Lincolnshire have confirmed 12 to 15-year-olds across the county will be given the COVID-19 vaccine at school.

It comes after yesterday’s announcement by the UK’s Chief Medical Officers that healthy children aged 12 to 15 should be offered one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

A spokesperson for NHS Lincolnshire said: “We continue to prepare for the imminent rollout across Lincolnshire, which will be delivered in schools by our Schools Aged Immunisation Service.”

Meanwhile, there have been 547 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday.

Government figures on Wednesday showed 380 new cases in Lincolnshire, 78 in North East Lincolnshire and 89 in North Lincolnshire.

One further death of a Greater Lincolnshire resident was confirmed in the government figures,

NHS data also showed two further deaths on Wednesday, with both taking place at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust.

Nationally, cases increased by 30,597 to 7,312,683 while deaths rose by 201 to 134,647.

It comes as North East Lincolnshire has dropped out of the top three Greater Lincolnshire authorities with the highest infection rate in the past seven days – but the region has shown a general rise.

Government data shows six out of the nine local authorities have seen a rise in infection rates, with the region’s average across all council areas increasing from 303.7 per 100,000 population to 323.3.

However, North East Lincolnshire has seen its rate fall from 356.4 to 327.6. It currently sits 193rd highest nationally, dropping from 127th.

Nationally, further details have been revealed about the government’s Plan B this winter – including that NHS pressures would be the main trigger for it.

Under the reserve plan, the government could look to mandate face masks and bring in vaccine passports – though initially they want to focus on encouraging people to get the vaccine and launching booster jabs for the most vulnerable.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told BBC Breakfast: “We don’t want to get to a position ever again where there’s unsustainable pressure on the NHS, so it’s not able to see people in the usual way when it needs to, particularly emergency patients.

“So in my mind that is the number one issue that we need to always, always keep an eye on.”

He said factors would include hospital admission numbers, pressures on A&E and staffing levels.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, September 15

105,951 cases (up 547)

69,610 in Lincolnshire (up 380)

16,525 in North Lincolnshire (up 89)

19,816 in North East Lincolnshire (up 78)

2,308 deaths (up one)

1,688 from Lincolnshire (up one)

316 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

304 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,386 hospital deaths (up two)

849 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

492 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)

7,312,683 UK cases, 134,647 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.