North East Lincolnshire infection rates drop as Greater Lincolnshire sees an overall rise

The authority moves out of the top three

North East Lincolnshire has dropped out of the top three Greater Lincolnshire authorities with the highest infection rate in the past seven days – but the region has shown a general rise.

Government data shows six out of the nine local authorities have seen a rise in infection rates, with the region’s average across all council areas increasing from 303.7 per 100,000 population to 323.3.

However, North East Lincolnshire has seen its rate fall from 356.4 to 327.6. It currently sits 193rd highest nationally, dropping from 127th.

Other authorities to see a continued decline in infection rates include South Kesteven, which has gone from 326.1 to 271.6, and West Lindsey which has dropped from 292.1 to 224.7.

The latest figures mean Lincoln is now top of the board again locally, and moves from 140th highest to 123rd nationally. It also puts East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council in the top three, with their national positions being 123rd and 142nd, respectively.

Meanwhile, South Holland has shot up from 318th highest to 142nd in the past seven days.

The rises in Greater Lincolnshire generally reflect the England average which has gone from 309.4 to 321.4.

Across all regions the highest infection rates are among the 10 to 19-year-olds, with outliers in the 5 to 9-year-old age range in Lincolnshire and the 40 to 49-year-olds in North and North East Lincolnshire.

However, rates are increasing in all age ranges.

The latest figures come as the government laid out its winter COVID plans, including a plan “B” to bring back face masks. The unvaccinated will be encouraged to get the jab, and the vaccine will be available for 12 to 15-year-olds.

However, under emergency measures, the government could consider making face coverings a legal requirement and introducing vaccine passports for nightclubs and crowded venues.