Lincoln College prepares to launch its first Complementary Healthcare course – places still available!

Have you ever enjoyed a good massage, or been interested in the benefits of Aromatherapy? Maybe you have an interest in reflexology, where the focus is on the feet and how these link to the organs of the body and can influence health and wellbeing.

For the first time there is now going to be a fully accredited Higher Education course offered at Lincoln College which will provide a high level of training to students who wish to make this a career path, or for mature students who wish to have a change of direction and who want a solid foundation in this fast evolving sector.

The pandemic has made many of us re-evaluate our health & wellbeing, and Complementary Healthcare is seeing an explosion of interest from the public, particularly as conventional treatment from the NHS is under such strain. There has never been a better time to consider complementary therapy as an exciting and rewarding career option.

There is still time to apply for the new H.E. Diploma in Complementary Healthcare & Wellbeing.

Modules include Clinical Aromatherapy, Reflexology, Advanced Massage, Nutrition, Anatomy, Physiology and Pathology, Integrated Practice and Wellbeing, Interpersonal Skills, Working in Specialist Settings, Business and Marketing and Research.

The course is two years full time, with part time options; however the mode of delivery is over eight study weekends per year, plus a weekly clinical workshop and webinars; making this accessible to all ages, those that work, have families and that are looking at a career change, upskilling or adding to their existing skills within the healthcare sector, and likewise for those that have just finished A levels.

*validated by The Open University: Level 5 DipHE Complementary Healthcare and Wellbeing. Professional Accreditation by the Federation of Holistic Therapies (FHT).

For more information please contact Candice Lucas (Course Leader) at Lincoln College on [email protected] or visit the website here.