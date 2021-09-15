Lincolnshire accountants take on Luton firm in merger
Enhancing the provision and access to professional advisory services
A new firm – Streets S J Males – has been established after a merger with a Lincolnshire accountancy company to enhance the provision and access to professional advisory services available to businesses and individuals in Luton and the surrounding area.
Luton practice S J Males & Co, which is headed up by Craig and Sarah Males, merged with Streets, which is a multi-regional firm with 15 offices, 36 partners and over 200 staff.
Streets has been keen to strengthen its presence in Bedfordshire, looking in particular at Luton and the surrounding area. The new Luton office will be headed up by Streets’ audit and accountancy partners Alan Endersby
The merged practice of Streets S J Males will continue to operate from the former S J Males & Co office locater at the Basepoint Business Centre at the Butterfield Technology Park.
Paul Tutin, Streets Chairman and Managing Partner, said: “The creation of Streets S J Males will serve to enhance the provision and access to professional advisory services available to businesses and individuals in Luton and its surrounding business region hinterland.
“Whilst many large firms have moved to more regional models, Streets remains committed to and focused on looking after clients that live, work and operate businesses in the local area.”
When asked about the merger with Streets, Craig Males said: “The merger will provide broader benefits in terms of resources and support to develop our team and to ensure we are able to respond to the challenges we face as a business like those of our clients.”