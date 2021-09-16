Lucky Lincolnshire Lottery winner scoops 10k-a-month-for-a-year prize
The winner came forward after an appeal
A lucky ticket holder from North East Lincolnshire has scooped £10,000 a month for a year from The National Lottery’s ‘Set For Life’ game.
Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd, operator of The National Lottery, previously issued an appeal to help find the missing winner, but now says it has received a claim for the ‘Set For Life’ prize from the draw on August 26, 2021.
The ticket holder matched five main numbers in the draw to win the big prize. The claim will now go through the process of validation and, subject to this, the prize will be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s winners’ advisers.
With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have a winning ticket. Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize. We will now focus on supporting the ticket holder through the process.
“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.
“Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you’re a winner.”
Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].