Mother’s fury as daughter sent home from school over trousers

Ruby’s mum said she was told “no ankles need to be showing”

A furious Lincoln mother has claimed her 13-year-old daughter was sent home in tears on the first day of term as her ankle-grazing trousers were deemed inappropriate.

Ruby McCarthy, 13, went into Lincoln Castle Academy for a coronavirus test on Friday, prior to the start of the new school term on Monday, September 6.

Mother-of-four Natasha Scott told The Lincolnite that her daughter was told on Friday that the trousers were inappropriate and the Year 9 pupil was given another pair to wear. The school said it has been “clear in communications home and in asssemblies last term” over uniform expectations.

Natasha told the school Ruby would be in on Monday with the smart New Look trousers she had bought her, and said they didn’t say much back to her at the time.

Then on Monday, her daughter was sent home from school and told if she returned in the same trousers again she’d be put in isolation.

Natasha said she contacted the school and spoke with a receptionist. On Tuesday, she claimed she was still waiting for a call back from the school about the problem, and has since spoken with other parents who have allegedly encountered similar uniform disputes.

She has chosen to keep Ruby off school on Tuesday and told The Lincolnite: “I don’t see why any child should have to wear something they are not comfortable in. I got very angry with the school when I spoke to them (on Monday) and was told ‘no ankles need to be showing’.

“It seems to be the girls they are picking on for silly things. I don’t see why she should have to sit in isolation when there are teachers with more of their body on show. It’s unfair.

“Ruby is not happy and has been in tears. She has low self esteem and is self-conscious, and this has not made it any better.”

When asked if this incident would cause her to move schools, Natasha added: “I would be tempted to look for a new school for her, but I don’t see why I should have to as she has friends here.”

Mrs Emma Halpin, Principal at Lincoln Castle Academy, said in a statement to The Lincolnite: “We have been clear in communications home and in assemblies last term that we expect all students to wear the correct uniform to school each day.

“We appreciate that uniform is expensive and have, to support parents/carers, purchased items – including shoes, blazers, trousers and skirts – for all those students and families who need our help. Where this is the case, parents/carers should contact the academy directly.

“We have unashamedly high expectations of all our students and are setting standards to match.”