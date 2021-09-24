Princess Anne’s ‘extra special’ visit to RAF College Cranwell graduation event

She awarded prizes to the cadets

Royalty was in Lincolnshire on Thursday as Princess Anne attended the graduation ceremony for cadets at RAF College Cranwell.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal arrived at the College Parade Square as the reviewing officer for the Sovereign’s Review.

She was escorted by the Commandant of the Royal Air Force College to take the royal salute while a Spitfire and Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight gave a flypast.

The Sovereign’s Review comprised of officer cadets from both the initial officer training course number six and the commissioned warrant officer course number 23.

When the graduating officers were reviewed, Princess Anne presented the course prizes, including the Annual Prizewinners Awards and The Jackie Moggridge Spitfire Award, for top performing cadets.

The parade then concluded with a flypast from 47 Squadron, Royal Air Force Brize Norton, accompanied by music from the band of the Royal Air Force College.

The ceremony provided cadets with a unique opportunity to meet The Princess Royal, who was then invited to plant a Cherry Blossom tree beside the College Parade Square, as per tradition.

Commandant of the Royal Air Force College, Air Commodore Suraya Marshall said: “I am delighted to watch modularised initial officer training course six and commissioned warrant officer course 23 graduate today, on what is my last parade as Commandant Cranwell.

“The day has been extra special for the graduating officers, their families, and the Squadron staff with Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal in attendance.

“I wish the newly graduated officers all the very best in their future Royal Air Force careers.”