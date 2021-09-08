Radio DJ Charlie Sloth heading to Skegness club
A night of non-stop action
Radio DJ and producer Charlie Sloth will host live entertainment at a Skegness nightclub later this month.
Sloth and other guest DJs, live fire breathers and dancers will perform at Kush Nightclub, which is part of the premier nightlife entertainment complex known The Hive, on Saturday, September 25.
Tickets are now on sale priced at £16.05, but are selling fast – find tickets to the event here.
Sloth gained recognition on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1 Xtra with his Saturday night show ‘The Rap Show’, as well as his weeknight late show called ‘The 8th’.
He is most famous for his Fire in the Boot show on Apple Music, in which popular artists perform freestyle raps and covers.
Sloth has also worked with artists such as Drake, Stormzy, Dave and Wretch 32, as well as signing with Jay-Z’s agency Roc Nation last year.
He has also performed at Glastonbury, Leeds and Reading festivals and Parklife, as well as at some of Europe’s top party destinations from Ibiza to Marbella.
Matthew Dickinson, spokesperson for The Hive, said: “Charlie Sloth is world renowned and is a big player in the world of hip hop and grime so we are so excited that he will be performing live at The Hive in SkegVegas. Tickets are selling fast!
“The entertainment will also include other guest DJ’s, live fire breathers and dancers so it is set to be a night of non-stop action.”