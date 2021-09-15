The Lincolnite tries: Handmade Burger returns to Lincoln

Handmade Burger Co is now back in Lincoln under new ownership as more of a place to go to drink as well as to eat, and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

With at least 14 beef burgers and 12 chicken burgers, as well as six vegetarian options, there is certainly plenty to choose from at the Lincoln restaurant, which is located on Brayford Wharf North.

There are also small burgers, fries, loaded fries, salads, and various sides as well as a selection of desserts.

A new 2 for £10 cocktail menu will launch at the Lincoln restaurant on Friday, September 17, adding to their current selection of cocktails and mocktails.

The 2 for £10 menu will be available all week apart from peak times of 7pm-9pm on Fridays and 6pm-9pm on Saturdays.

The restaurant will be run by general manager Matthew Shwe and assistant manager Will Callaway. Twenty jobs were created and Handmade Burger Co in Lincoln is still recruiting for roles, both front and back of house.

Handmade Burger Co has reopened its restaurant in Lincoln under new ownership, more than a year after the original business collapsed. The Lincoln branch reopened on September 7 and is the second to reopen after Meadowhall in Sheffield.

Handmade Burger Co fell into administration in January 2020 and was forced into closing 18 restaurants across the UK, including the Lincoln branch.

But the local restaurant was one of those saved by a consultancy firm led by former general manager at Handmade Burger Co, Adam Hewitt.

The Lincoln restaurant is currently open 11.30am to 10pm, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11.30am-11pm on Friday, and 11am-11pm on Saturday. Mondays will be open the same opening hours as Sundays by October.

Lincoln’s Handmade Burger Co will also launch on Just Eat on Tuesday, September 21, after which people can order for delivery.