Three arrested after St Barnabas construction site break-in

The site will be a wellbeing hub for the charity

Work on a brand new facility for St Barnabas Hospice was halted by a break-in at the construction site on Monday, with two contractor vehicles stolen overnight.

At around 8pm on Monday evening, two Gelder Group vehicles, a dumper truck and roller, were stolen from the construction site which will soon be the new Wellbeing Hub in Boston for end of life charity St Barnabas Hospice.

The hub comes as St Barnabas cared for 1,232 Boston patients in 2020, and the facility will enable more people to be cared for in the coming years, as well as providing a new home for hospice care in South Lincolnshire.

The site has since been secured, and further measures will be installed to keep the building safe from any potential future incidents.

These measures will come at a “significant cost”, says the charity, and it will add to the overall budget of the project.

The project is being funded after a legacy donation from philanthropist Stefan Novak, who left £393,000 for St Barnabas Hospice after his sudden death in 2018.

Chris Wheway, Chief Executive Officer at St Barnabas Hospice said: “Having spoken to workers on site, this will delay vital groundworks to keep the project on track for opening in November, so we are extremely disappointed.

“We are grateful to Lincolnshire Police for locating the plant equipment so swiftly and are looking forward to being able to resume work at the site once it is feasible to do so.”