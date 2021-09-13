Victory for Lincoln residents over bin lorry depot noise

Waste management company Veolia has had stricter rules placed on it after successful campaign by local residents to reduce noise from its Lincoln site, especially early in the morning.

Campaigners said that the early morning movements of HGVs by the company were having an impact on their health and wellbeing, but the company said that in order to maintain its 24/7 operations it needed to be operational from 4am.

A Public Inquiry at the Office for the Traffic Commissioner (OTC) imposed a total of 12 conditions on the licence for the Long Leys Road site, including only allowing certain activities to take place from 7am-6pm Monday-Friday and 7am-12noon on Saturdays.

Other conditions included a 10mph speed limit on vehicles, limits to acceleration and revs, restrictions to the type of rope and chains and new CCTV requirements.

A statement from Long Leys Residents Association said: “After a four-year effort by residents and LLRA, this was a very positive outcome for Long Leys residents and is welcomed by LLRA.

“The conditions imposed by the Traffic Commissioner, together with Veolia’s undertakings, should significantly reduce the potential for early morning noise disturbance to residents.

“There are now clear rules. Were Veolia to repeatedly breach any of them, then this would potentially jeopardise [the company’s] national licence.”

The group confirmed legal costs were £3,600, paid for from LLRA’s legal fund reserve from the Stop Veolia campaign.

It is another set back in a long-running series of disputes between Long Leys residents and the company.

In January 2018, Veolia withdrew a challenge against Lincolnshire County Council’s objection to a waste transfer site in Lincoln.

The company had applied in 2016 to build a new waste transfer facility on its existing site, however, councillors had refused the plans – which sparked a backlash from local residents, councillors and the city’s MP.

In response to the latest findings, a Veolia spokesperson said: “We always strive to be good neighbours in the communities where we work.

“We welcome the ruling from the Traffic Commissioner and are making changes to minimise any impact from traffic from our operations, including upgrading our vehicles, altering operational times and improving staff training and awareness.”