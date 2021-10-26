570 new COVID cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, but national drop is “too early” to tell
Advisors tell MPs to stop testing children
There have been new 570 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, as the government said it’s “too early” to draw conclusions from a recent fall in cases nationally
The Greater Lincolnshire case figure is almost 11.49% down on the 644 cases on last Tuesday.
Meanwhile, after cases fell for the fourth day in a row on Monday, government advisors said it was too early to say whether COVID was levelling off, or is about to start dropping off.
The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:
- 570 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 420 in Lincolnshire, 94 in North East Lincolnshire and 56 in North Lincolnshire
- Two further deaths were recorded in the government figures including one Lincolnshire and one North Lincolnshire resident
- No further deaths were recorded in Greater Lincolnshire Hospitals
The Prime Minister’s spokesman today said it had been “encouraging” to see recent reductions in COVID infection rates, including a levelling off of admissions to hospital.
However, he added: “It’s too early to draw full conclusions from the case rates and we would continue to urge the public to abide by the guidance as set out and those eligible to get booster doses.
“Prevalence remains relatively high even if it has dropped off to a certain extent,” they added.
The government line continues to be that bringing in Plan B restrictions – which include making masks mandatory in some public places, compulsory COVID passports and advising people to work from home – was not in sight in the current data.
Scientific advisors today have also been saying the government should stop testing pupils without symptoms.
Prof Andrew Pollard, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told the Commons Science and Technology Committee that widespread testing in schools was “very disruptive” due to isolations and families taking children out of school.
“I think probably we need to move in the pandemic, over this winter, maybe towards the end of the winter to a completely different system of clinically-driven testing,” he said.
“In other words, testing people who are unwell rather than having regular testing of those people who are well.”
He also told MPs the UK’s “very high” number of coronavirus cases was “partly because of our very high test rate” and the “vast majority” of ICU patients in the UK were unvaccinated.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, October 26
134,401 cases (up 570)
- 89,493 in Lincolnshire (up 420)
- 21,914 in North Lincolnshire (up 56)
- 22,994 in North East Lincolnshire (up 94)
2,392 deaths (up two)
- 1,747 from Lincolnshire (up one)
- 329 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 316 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,439 hospital deaths (no change)
- 885 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 509 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)