Discounted Imps match tickets for emergency services and armed forces
A nice gesture from the club
Emergency service workers, armed forces members and veterans will be given discounted ticket prices to watch Lincoln City for the rest of the season.
It comes after a partnership with the University of Lincoln, as the football club offer tickets to frontline emergency staff and armed forces at a discount for the remaining home games in the 2021/22 season.
The Imps have ringfenced tickets in the University of Lincoln stand at a price of £15 for adults, £10 for people aged 65+ and £5 for under 18s.
The discount works out at almost 40% for adult tickets, 50% for under 18 tickets, and just shy of 50% for 65+.
They can be booked at the ticket office at the LNER Stadium with proof of eligibility, as well as from the club shop in Waterside Shopping Centre.
The ticket office is open from 10am-5pm every weekday, and the first opportunity to grab a discounted ticket will be for Lincoln’s League One fixture at home to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, October 16.