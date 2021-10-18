Excitement in Boston as department store replaces Oldrids after 216 years
Welcome to the town, Rebos!
A grand opening event has been held at the new Rebos Department Store in Boston, as it replaces the iconic Oldrids shop some 200 years after it first opened in the town.
Oldrids closed on Strait Bargate in July 2020, after an incredible 216 years of trading in Boston, blaming the closure on the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced footfall.
It has been replaced with Rebos Department Store, a new flagship shop for the town which boasts beauty, fashion and homeware products, as well as gifts, a restaurant and a cafe.
It first opened on October 4, but a grand opening event was held on Friday, October 15, with Boston Borough Council leader Paul Skinner and mayor of the town Frank Pickett in attendance.
A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to meet the team and celebrate the opening of the store – which has breathed new life into the former Oldrids building.
“We’d like to thank Rebos Boston for inviting us along and we wish them every success for the future!”
Rebos owner Serkan Arslan said: “We were able to employ more people (around 50) to join the new store and it’s such a unique location, the best in any town.
“We hope bringing Rebos to the town centre will help other businesses to grow. We appreciate the support from the people of Boston and if you come to see us please leave a Google review so we can continue to improve the store.”