Female biker injured in A16 crash with lorry
She was riding a motorbike on the main road
A section of the A16 has been closed after a crash between a lorry and a motorcyclist left the latter requiring hospital treatment.
The crash happened on the A16 at Grainsby near Holton Le Clay and was reported to police at around 12.15pm on Friday.
It involved a lorry and a female riding a motorbike, she has been taken to hospital for treatment following the collision.
North Thoresby to Waithe area on the A16 has been closed to allow for emergency services to deal with the incident, and is likely to remain shut for some time.
Lincolnshire Police are asking drivers to use alternative routes and avoid the area if they can.
North East Lincolnshire Council has said that a temporary diversion route will be in place to accommodate the incident, with the A18 between Ludborough and Ashby Hill roundabout temporarily reopening.