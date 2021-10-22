Female biker injured in A16 crash with lorry

Parts of a cast-iron fountain used by mourners for decades to fill the flower containers on their loved ones’ graves has been stolen from Grimsby Crematorium.

The late 19th century cast iron Coalbrookdale fountain is a decorative piece which features a lion’s head on each side atop a decorative column.

The fountain is thought to have been commissioned as a memorial after construction of the Chapels in 1888. It was due to be restored during the next phase of conversation works within the Cemetery.

It is initially thought to have been damaged by a vehicle. Some parts of the fountain were taken during the incident, with the remaining pieces being recovered by Crematorium staff who were left distraught by the incident.

North East Lincolnshire Council staff are appealing to the public for help to try and recover the fountain.

Councillor Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for environment, energy and transport at the council, said: “Staff are really upset by the theft of the piece. It has stood on the site for several decades.

“We just cannot understand why anyone would steal from a cemetery. People come here to mourn their loved ones.

“We’ve appealing for anyone with information to get in touch. We think that the fountain may be in several parts now. The lion’s heads are quite distinctive and easy to spot.

“Parts of the fountain disappeared in July, and following a Police investigation, some parts were recovered, but some of the panels remain missing.

“Now we’re turning to the public for help in tracking down the missing parts. If anyone knows anything or sees the fountain, they can contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting ref 16/82165/21 or contact the Crematorium on 01472 324869.”