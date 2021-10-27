Girl, 14, upskirted in Grantham shopping centre
The man took a picture up the girl’s skirt and ran away
A man reportedly reached under a 14-year-old girl’s skirt and took a photograph at a shopping centre in Grantham, police said.
The girl was looking at clothes at a charity shop in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre when the crime took place on Monday, October 25 at 9.40am.
She was then approached from behind by a man who placed his phone underneath her skirt to take a picture.
After being challenged, the man turned and ran away from the shop.
Police are now appealing to locate the man in the CCTV picture below, who has been described as having short blonde hair with a short blonde beard, having pale skin and being of thin build.
He is thought to be in his mid-30s and was said to be wearing a dark hoody with a red emblem, as well as dark blue jeans.
If you can help identify the man in the picture, who police believe can help with enquiries, get in touch in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident 83 of October 25
- Email [email protected] and quote the same incident number in the subject line
- Anonymously calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111