Heartbreak as star ‘Princess’ tiger put to sleep at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

A Christian preacher on Lincoln High Street has been called out by a group of students after describing homosexuality as a sin and labelling the gay community as “degenerates”.

The preacher was talking through a microphone near the war memorial, when a suggestion he made about the LGBTQ+ community was flagged up by passers-by.

The man called homosexuality a sin before accusing a “degenerate society” of being “criminals against God”, while standing behind a sign which read: “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners”.

When challenged on his point and asked by someone if they thought gay people were degenerates and sinners, his response was: “Yes, I don’t know how many times I have to tell you this.”

His views were criticised heavily by a group of people who were walking by, as they stopped to debate with the man on his religious rhetoric.

Questions were asked such as “how you can trust a book written thousands of years ago when modern times have changed?”, referring to the teachings of the Bible in Christianity.

In reply, the preacher said: “Regardless of change, that’s the problem. Times have changed, we’ve become a perverse and degenerate society.”

Jimmy Clarke, who filmed the video and first challenged the preacher on his views, told The Lincolnite: “On top of this possibly inspiring hate crimes, this public behaviour also could be the thing stopping teens coming out to their parents.

“Why is this behaviour still allowed to continue in this day and age?”

In 2014, the Church of England House of Bishops issued a statement in support of same-sex marriage, saying: “We believe that Christian understandings of sexuality have a vital contribution to make in our society’s conversation about human flourishing.

“We write as fellow disciples of Jesus Christ who are called to love one another as Christ has loved us. Our vocation as disciples of Christ in God’s world is to hold out the offer of life in all its fullness. God delights always to give good gifts to his children.

“The proposition that same sex relationships can embody crucial social virtues is not in dispute. Same sex relationships often embody genuine mutuality and fidelity, two of the virtues which the Book of Common Prayer uses to commend marriage. The Church of England seeks to see those virtues maximised in society.”