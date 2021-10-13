In pictures: Red Arrows back home after Dubai Expo displays

The Red Arrows helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates with various displays at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, and on Wednesday they returned home to Lincolnshire.
The Royal Air Force’s Aerobatic Team flew over to the UAE for the first week of the Expo, representing the UK to support the country’s wider role at the event.
The Expo is the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region and is the largest event to ever be held in the Arab world. It runs for six months between October 1 this year and March 31, 2022.
The Expo 2020 in Dubai brought together over 190 countries in the spirit of shared purpose between the nation. | Photo: UK Mod Crown Copyright/Cpl Adam Fletcher – RAF
It was the Red Arrows’ first visit to the UAE since performing there in 2016, and it was hoped that the Abu Dhabi display would further celebrate the relationship between the two countries.
The Red Arrows headed back to the UK this week with stops in Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia and France.
See the rest of the gallery below:
