James Arthur and TV stars coming to Lincoln for charity football match at LNER Stadium

Reality television stars, Love Island contestants and an X Factor winner are on the bill for an all-star charity football match at Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium this Sunday.

Topping the bill of stars that will appear is former X Factor winner and chart topper James Arthur, who recently took part in the latest Soccer Aid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Also playing in the game will be Love Island contestants Luke Trotman, Danny Williams, Joshua Ritchie, Calum McLeod and Naz Majeed, as well as The Only Way Is Essex stars James Argent and Dan Osborne.

Comedian Man Like Haks and Jeremy Lynch of the F2 Freestylers will appeal to the younger audience, while fans of EastEnders will recognise Danny Hatchard and Matt Lapinskas, who played Lee Carter and Anthony Moon respectively.

Hoping to bring some of his family’s noted footballing talent will be Calum Best, son of the late Manchester United legend George Best, and Calum is looking forward to the occasion.

He said: “I love playing in these games at top stadiums with great crowds which always make it a special day, the most important thing is that we raise vital funds and awareness for charity.”

The game has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, launched in 2012 to help raise money for charity by arranging all-star football matches.

This particular game will be in aid of the Lincoln City Foundation, which aims to utilise the football club’s reputation to inspire and help communities to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

It will take place at the LNER Stadium on Sunday, October 10, kicking off at 3pm. Tickets are available from the Lincoln City website and will cost £10 for adults, £5 for under-16s and pensioners, and £40 for VIPs.

All the celebrity players appearing are subject to work commitments.