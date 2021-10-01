Lincolnshire gritters gear up for winter weather

Lincolnshire County Council’s fleet of 43 gritters will be ready to go when road surface temperatures drop to around 0.5°C.

From Friday, October 1, the council start monitoring the weather 24/7 as they aim to keep the county moving when the winter weather comes. The gritters will be doing dry runs to test the routes and the vehicles in the coming days.

The gritting routes cover nearly 2,000 miles of highway, including all A and B roads, and at least one road into all the county’s main towns and villages. It also includes routes around the bus and train stations, hospitals and schools – see the gritting routes here.

The council also provides grit bins for residents to use on public paths and roads.

Winter Maintenance Drivers are also being recruited through Balfour Beatty here to keep Lincolnshire moving through the winter.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We all know how changeable the great British weather can be. So whilst it’s still relatively warm at the end of September, we’re ready from October right through to April to go out at a moment’s notice.

“We’ve got around 29,000 tonnes of salt in our stores, which should see the county through even a harsh winter.

“When the wintry weather does come, please remember that it’s not magic dust we’re spreading, and grit takes time to work on the roads. Always take your time and drive to the conditions.

“In the next few days we’ll be doing our dry runs to test the routes and the vehicles, so you may well see the gritters out and about near you.”