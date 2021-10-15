Oh deer! Country Parkrun cancelled due to wild stags
The woodland area is closed too!
Normanby Hall Country Park near Scunthorpe has cancelled its upcoming park run event due to two very large wild Red Deer stags.
The stags are currently residing in the woodland opposite the deer park and can be very unpredictable, so the park requested that the Parkrun, due to take place on Saturday, October 16 was cancelled. The two stags have been trying to get into the park to join the other deers, but it is anticipated that they will move on once rutting season has ended.
This comes after Normanby Hall Country Park announced earlier this week that the woodland area would be temporarily closed to the public.
Normanby Hall Country Park said: “This is due to there being two wild stags in the vicinity – as it is currently rutting (mating) season, the stags can present as aggressive and pose a threat to public safety.
“Visitors to the park are asked not to approach the deer if seen.
“Go Ape continues to operate with added safety measures in place.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and update our customers if anything changes. Apologies for the inconvenience caused – customer safety is our priority.”