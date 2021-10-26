Plans for new emergency department at Boston hospital

Two years after a visit from the Prime Minister, plans have been unveiled for the new multi-million pound emergency department at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

PM Boris Johnson paid a visit to Pilgrim Hospital in August 2019 to announce funding for a transformation of the site’s facilities, and since then work has been taking place to finalise designs.

The plans outline how the department will more than double in size with more training rooms for staff, have a much bigger resuscitation zone and more cubicles to treat patients in, as well as having a separate area for emergency care of young patients.

Funding comes directly from government, with some 20 UK hospitals sharing £850 million over a five-year period, as part of a £1.8 billion pledge for the NHS.

The detailed ideas will be submitted to Boston Borough Council as part of the planning process in the coming weeks.

Once planning permission is granted, the hospital will look to get final approval from the Department of Health and Social Care to get the go-ahead for works to begin.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, said: “This is a major milestone in the transformation of the emergency department at Pilgrim hospital.

“It has taken us a while to finalise the plans, but this is because we understand how important it is that we get it right for our patients, their families and our staff.

“We have spoken to all of our colleagues, partner organisations, local groups and our patients as part of this process. This is not only about the care that we provide today, but also for future generations.

“I am assured that this design is going to deliver everything that we need it to and will give our patients and staff the first class environment that they need and deserve.”