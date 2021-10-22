Plants light show at Boultham Park this Saturday
Celebrating Lincolnshire’s plant life
A special lights show celebrating Lincolnshire’s plants will take place at Boultham Park on Saturday.
The Lincspirational Lightshow will start at 5.30pm on October 23 after the original event was postponed earlier this month due to the weather forecast.
The free show is the final of event of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trusts’ LoveLincsPlants project.
The evening will feature a lightshow parade, artwork projects, park illuminations and music inspired by nature from Sinfonia Viva. During the event the 30 artworks created by the public will be projected onto a large screen.
There will also be an opportunity to bid on the 130 artworks submitted as part of the exhibition. They will be available via an online action, with the 30 winning pieces starting at £40.
The money raised from the sale of the artworks will help fund nature’s recovery in Lincolnshire. It will also help the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust create wildflower rich habitats across the county.
TOMORROW NIGHT! Join us at @BoulthamPark from 5:30pm for our final @LoveLincsPlants Light Show event. Bring a picnic blanket and come and enjoy the spectacle 🌼🌿🔦https://t.co/ZQOcssgGPL pic.twitter.com/IimV10g8KO
— Lincs Wildlife Trust (@LincsWildlife) October 22, 2021