Robert Goddard designer clothing shop coming to Lincoln

Bringing more big designer brands to the city

Robert Goddard’s designer clothing shop will open on the first floor of the former Waterstone’s building in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter in spring 2022.

The Lincoln shop will offer a range of big designer brands including Ted Baker, Hugo Boss, Barbour, Tommy Hilfiger.

It will sell menswear, womenswear, and a new range of kidswear called ‘Robert Goddard Junior’, which includes Barbour, Napapijri, Calvin Klein and Polo Ralph Lauren for children aged 6-14.

A Superdry franchise store opened in the ground floor of the building on October 16, creating 10 new jobs.

Robert Goddard’s seventh shop in the East of England will join Superdry in the building next year, creating around eight new jobs

This comes after Waterstone’s closed its Cornhill premises earlier this year to focus on its sister site on the High Street.

Superdry and Robert Goddard are not the first fashion retailers to join the Cornhill after Phase 8, Whistles and Hobbs moved in last year.