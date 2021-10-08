Opening date set for Lincoln’s new Superdry shop
Moving into Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter
Fashion brand Superdry will open in the former Waterstone’s building in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter next weekend.
The Superdry franchise shop will open in the ground floor of the building on Saturday, October 16. The new store has created 10 new jobs.
For the grand opening, there will be a live DJ in the store, and circus acts and street dancers performing (mainly between 10am and 3pm).
Robert Goddard’s designer clothing store will open on the first floor as the retailer’s seventh location in the East of England.
Robert Goddard, which is owned by Aldrich Group Ltd, will open at a later date yet to be confirmed.
Superdry and Robert Goddard are not the first fashion retailers to join the Cornhill after Phase 8, Whistles and Hobbs moved in last year.
This comes after Waterstone’s closed its Cornhill premises in the spring to focus on its sister site on the High Street.
Oliver Tookman, CEO of Aldrich Group Ltd, previously said: “Lincoln is definitely a place that has been growing and positively evolving in the last few years and we are delighted to be opening our franchised Superdry store and our very own Robert Goddard in the Cornhill Quarter.
“We are excited to meet our new customers and deliver the service that we are famous for.”