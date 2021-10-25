Rugby Report: Unbeaten Lincoln Ladies defeat title rivals Peterborough

Lincoln Ladies continued their unbeaten start to the season in the Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East) with a 13-0 home victory against title rivals Peterborough.

A try-saving tackle by Lincoln’s Jo Parkes stopped Peterborough from scoring in a tight first half.

Emelia Twesigye slotted over a penalty on the stroke of half-time to give Lincoln a narrow 3-0 lead.

Twesigye successfully kicked a second penalty in the second half to extend Lincoln’s lead before being involved in the game’s only try.

She broke through to within five metres of the line after a short ball from Abi Lee.

After a few phases, Lincoln then worked the ball out wide soon after to set up Jenna Bierton, who stepped inside the centre and went over for a try.

Twesigye slotted over the conversion to complete the scoring on what was a fine afternoon for Lincoln.

Grant Cowe scored two tries as Lincoln’s men’s 1st XV suffered frustration on the road with a 33-20 defeat at league leaders Newark in Midlands Two East (North).

Lincoln opened the scoring via Louie Cooke’s penalty before Newark hit back with tries from Rhys Overland, James Archdale and Will Britten.

Alex O’Dell converted two of the tries to give Newark a 19-3 lead going in at the break.

Lincoln reduced the deficit when Cowe powered his way over for a try, but Newark responded with tries from O’Dell and Ashe.

Josh White handed off a Newark player before going over for a try before Cowe scored his second of the match, but it was too little too late for Lincoln.

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, a late conversion by Tom Alldridge helped Scunthorpe to a 21-19 victory at Oundle.

Captain Tom Foster, Josh Lugsden and Joey Mowbray scored the tries for the visitors, which were all converted by Alldridge.

In Midlands Two East (North), a try from captain George Grant and Spencer Holvey’s penalty could not prevent Market Rasen & Louth from suffering a 45-8 defeat at Southwell.

Stamford lost their first league match of the season in Midlands Two East (South) after a 38-7 home defeat against Northampton Old Scouts.

John Hickman scored Stamford’s only try of the game, which was converted by Jack Martin.

In Midlands Three East (North), Gavin Purvis, James Cowley, James Goodrich and Justin Dingley all scored tries as Kesteven won 26-7 at Sileby Town.

Matt Grinney converted three out of the four tries on what was a great afternoon for the visitors.

Grimsby three-match winning run was ended after a 23-8 defeat at Mansfield.

Mike Vankampen scored Grimsby’s try and Jess Matthews kicked a penalty.

Boston lost 29-5 away against Nottingham Casuals, with the Lincolnshire side’s try scored by James Griffin.

In Midlands Three East (South), Miguel Da Silva, Tom Parker and George Brown crossed for the tries in Spalding’s narrow 30-22 home defeat against Melton Mowbray.

Conall Mason added two conversions and a penalty.

Bourne made it back-to-back victories with a 42-20 home win against Huntington & District.

Scrum-half JJ Roberts scored two of Bourne’s tries and Sam Evison was on form as he kicked multiple conversions and penalties to add to the hosts’ tally.

Kieron Smythe grabbed two tries as leaders Gainsborough claimed a 38-27 victory at Sleaford in Midlands Four East (North).

Jordan Beresford, Billy Nicholson, Ben Watson, and Brad Beresford scored a try apiece for the visitors, with the latter also kicking four conversions.

Aidan Smith crossed for two of Sleaford’s tries and Jack Osbourne and Will Barnes each scored one.

Sleaford captain Dan Mackie kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Second-placed Cleethorpes also had a great afternoon with a 47-12 victory at winless Worksop.

North Hykeham’s first team were not in action, but their 2nd XV had a weekend to remember with an emphatic 77-0 win away against Spalding.

Jack Thomas crossed for hat-trick of tries and Jamie Robson and Dan Greener each grabbed two.

Sam Cooke, Rob Booth, Adam Bird and Ross O’Loughlin each scored one try for North Hykeham. Greener added six conversions and Booth kicked five.

In Midlands Four East (South), Zach Sismore scored two tries as Deepings recorded a 30-14 victory at Thorney.

Luke Warren, Chris Jones and Lewis Cannell also scored tries for the visitors, with Luke Whitby adding a conversion and a penalty.

Stamford College Old Boys saw their home match against Kempston called off as the Bedford-based side have withdrawn from the league.

Women’s Rugby

In the Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), captain Hannah Booth, Lycia Elston, Catherine Neville, Charlotte Daubney, Max Heeley, and Tash Champion all scored tries as Boston Ladies beat Kesteven 34-5.

Aimee Goument scored a try for a Kesteven Ladies side that refused to give up and battled hard throughout the match.

Kelly King and Katy Craddock scored two tries apiece as Sleaford Ladies won 39-10 away against Deeping Devils Ladies.

Anna Chick, Rachel Cozens and Chloe Weston also scored tries for the visitors, while King kicked two conversions.

Jo Burke and Amy Charity scored the tries for Deeping Devils.

Cassie Milestone crossed for four tries and kicked five conversions as Scunthorpe Ladies won 69-0 in a friendly against a Gainsborough side who were playing in their first ever home match.

Ewa Jasek grabbed a hat-trick of tries, while Jorja Lyons and Steph Ellis each scored two. Mel Wright-Mahoney and Jasek both kicked one conversion.

To ensure the game went ahead Scunthorpe helped with numbers and leant four players to the opposition – Bethany Parsons, Jacqui Warrington, Kirsty Grey and Harriet Burniston.

Gainsborough Ladies’ head coach Martin Roberts said his side did well in their first ever home match and their heads never went down, with stand-out performances from Hailey Street and Amber Roberts.