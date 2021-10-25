October 25, 2021 9.31 am

Rugby Report: Unbeaten Lincoln Ladies defeat title rivals Peterborough

A round-up of rugby results across Lincolnshire
Jenna Bierton crossed for the winning try as Lincoln Ladies beat Peterborough 13-0. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Lincoln Ladies continued their unbeaten start to the season in the Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East) with a 13-0 home victory against title rivals Peterborough.

A try-saving tackle by Lincoln’s Jo Parkes stopped Peterborough from scoring in a tight first half.

Emelia Twesigye slotted over a penalty on the stroke of half-time to give Lincoln a narrow 3-0 lead.

Emelia Twesigye running at the Peterborough defence. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Lincoln Ladies captain Shannon Snell in action against Peterborough. | Photo: ParkesFineArtPhotography

Twesigye successfully kicked a second penalty in the second half to extend Lincoln’s lead before being involved in the game’s only try.

She broke through to within five metres of the line after a short ball from Abi Lee.

Lincoln’s Rose Buchanan in action against Peterborough. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

After a few phases, Lincoln then worked the ball out wide soon after to set up Jenna Bierton, who stepped inside the centre and went over for a try.

Twesigye slotted over the conversion to complete the scoring on what was a fine afternoon for Lincoln.

Lincoln’s Liv Smith putting in an excellent tackle to deny Peterborough. | Photo: ParkesFineArtPhotography

Lincoln put in a huge defensive effort during their victory against Peterborough. | Photo: ParkesFineArtPhotography

Lincoln’s 1st XV in action against Newark. | Photo: Ben Sykes

Grant Cowe scored two tries as Lincoln’s men’s 1st XV suffered frustration on the road with a 33-20 defeat at league leaders Newark in Midlands Two East (North).

Lincoln opened the scoring via Louie Cooke’s penalty before Newark hit back with tries from Rhys Overland, James Archdale and Will Britten.

Alex O’Dell converted two of the tries to give Newark a 19-3 lead going in at the break.

Lincoln’s George Pomfret leaping to win a lineout against Newark. | Photo: Ben Sykes

Lincoln reduced the deficit when Cowe powered his way over for a try, but Newark responded with tries from O’Dell and Ashe.

Josh White handed off a Newark player before going over for a try before Cowe scored his second of the match, but it was too little too late for Lincoln.

Lincoln’s 1st XV suffered a frustrating defeat away against Newark. | Photo: Ben Sykes

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, a late conversion by Tom Alldridge helped Scunthorpe to a 21-19 victory at Oundle.

Captain Tom Foster, Josh Lugsden and Joey Mowbray scored the tries for the visitors, which were all converted by Alldridge.

In Midlands Two East (North), a try from captain George Grant and Spencer Holvey’s penalty could not prevent Market Rasen & Louth from suffering a 45-8 defeat at Southwell.

Stamford’s try scorer John Hickman in action against Northampton Old Scouts. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Stamford lost their first league match of the season in Midlands Two East (South) after a 38-7 home defeat against Northampton Old Scouts.

John Hickman scored Stamford’s only try of the game, which was converted by Jack Martin.

Stamford in action against Northampton Old Scouts. | Photo: Darren Dolby

In Midlands Three East (North), Gavin Purvis, James Cowley, James Goodrich and Justin Dingley all scored tries as Kesteven won 26-7 at Sileby Town.

Matt Grinney converted three out of the four tries on what was a great afternoon for the visitors.

Matt Grinney kicked three conversions for Kesteven.

Grimsby’s Jordan Carr and Matt Pettiford tackling a Mansfield player. | Photo: MoJo’s Photos

Grimsby three-match winning run was ended after a 23-8 defeat at Mansfield.

Mike Vankampen scored Grimsby’s try and Jess Matthews kicked a penalty.

Grimsby’s Brad Treacher preparing to pass the ball. | Photo: MoJo’s Photos

Boston lost 29-5 away against Nottingham Casuals, with the Lincolnshire side’s try scored by James Griffin.

In Midlands Three East (South), Miguel Da Silva, Tom Parker and George Brown crossed for the tries in Spalding’s narrow 30-22 home defeat against Melton Mowbray.

Conall Mason added two conversions and a penalty.

Laurence Sidwell runs past the Huntingdon defence. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Bourne made it back-to-back victories with a 42-20 home win against Huntington & District.

Scrum-half JJ Roberts scored two of Bourne’s tries and Sam Evison was on form as he kicked multiple conversions and penalties to add to the hosts’ tally.

Adam McHugh running with the ball against Huntingdon. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Josh Lynch in action for Bourne in their 42-20 home win against Huntington & District. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Gainsborough and Sleaford preparing for a scrum. | Photo: Tom Ellis

Kieron Smythe grabbed two tries as leaders Gainsborough claimed a 38-27 victory at Sleaford in Midlands Four East (North).

Jordan Beresford, Billy Nicholson, Ben Watson, and Brad Beresford scored a try apiece for the visitors, with the latter also kicking four conversions.

Aidan Smith crossed for two of Sleaford’s tries and Jack Osbourne and Will Barnes each scored one.

Sleaford captain Dan Mackie kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Gainsborough’s Jono Day leaping to win a lineout against Sleaford. | Photo: Tom Ellis

Second-placed Cleethorpes also had a great afternoon with a 47-12 victory at winless Worksop.

North Hykeham’s first team were not in action, but their 2nd XV had a weekend to remember with an emphatic 77-0 win away against Spalding.

Jack Thomas crossed for hat-trick of tries and Jamie Robson and Dan Greener each grabbed two.

Sam Cooke, Rob Booth, Adam Bird and Ross O’Loughlin each scored one try for North Hykeham. Greener added six conversions and Booth kicked five.

Luke Warren on the attack for Deepings against Thorney. | Photo: Vicki Robinson

In Midlands Four East (South), Zach Sismore scored two tries as Deepings recorded a 30-14 victory at Thorney.

Luke Warren, Chris Jones and Lewis Cannell also scored tries for the visitors, with Luke Whitby adding a conversion and a penalty.

Gareth Hennis leaping to win a lineout for Deepings against Thorney. | Photo: Vicki Robinson

Stamford College Old Boys saw their home match against Kempston called off as the Bedford-based side have withdrawn from the league.

Women’s Rugby

Boston Ladies were in happy mood after their win against Kesteven. | Photo: Hayley Whiteman

In the Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), captain Hannah Booth, Lycia Elston, Catherine Neville, Charlotte Daubney, Max Heeley, and Tash Champion all scored tries as Boston Ladies beat Kesteven 34-5.

Aimee Goument scored a try for a Kesteven Ladies side that refused to give up and battled hard throughout the match.

Kesteven Ladies remained in positive mood despite defeat against Boston. | Photo: Dan Turner

Sleaford Ladies after their victory against Deeping Devils Ladies. | Photo: Jack Bosworth

Kelly King and Katy Craddock scored two tries apiece as Sleaford Ladies won 39-10 away against Deeping Devils Ladies.

Anna Chick, Rachel Cozens and Chloe Weston also scored tries for the visitors, while King kicked two conversions.

Jo Burke and Amy Charity scored the tries for Deeping Devils.

Deeping Devils Ladies after their match against Sleaford. | Photo: Dave Musson

Scunthorpe Ladies and Gainsborough Ladies were all smiles in a joint team photo.

Cassie Milestone crossed for four tries and kicked five conversions as Scunthorpe Ladies won 69-0 in a friendly against a Gainsborough side who were playing in their first ever home match.

Ewa Jasek grabbed a hat-trick of tries, while Jorja Lyons and Steph Ellis each scored two. Mel Wright-Mahoney and Jasek both kicked one conversion.

Scunthorpe attacking during their impressive 69-0 win against Gainsborough.

Sara Newsham running with the ball with team-mate Hailey Street in support.

To ensure the game went ahead Scunthorpe helped with numbers and leant four players to the opposition – Bethany Parsons, Jacqui Warrington, Kirsty Grey and Harriet Burniston.

Gainsborough Ladies’ head coach Martin Roberts said his side did well in their first ever home match and their heads never went down, with stand-out performances from Hailey Street and Amber Roberts.

Gainsborough Ladies after their first ever home game.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.