Sneak purr-eview inside the new Lincoln Coffee Cats cafe
Opening this Friday
A local family are feline the excitement as they prepare to open their cat cafe in a new location in the uphill area of Lincoln on Friday, and The Lincolnite went for a sneak purr-eview.
Coffee Cats first opened on Silver Street on October 1, 2019. After the impact of the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult to afford the rent and business rates, the Brown family began looking for a new location.
The family-run business has now moved into the premises on The Strait formerly occupied by The Crafty Bottle, which closed last year when the brewing company left the UK for Portugal. Coffee Cats will reopen in its new location on Friday, October 29.
The cafe is run by Stephen Brown and his family, alongside assistant manager Natalia Cossey, and is home to seven cats – Empress Matilda, Snorri, Mark Anthony, Ratatoskr, Alfie, Ethel, and Nicky.
The oldest cat is 17-year-old Snorri, while Nicky is the youngest at just over a year old.
The cafe will be based downstairs and by Christmas the family will open a Viking-themed mead hall in the upstairs area of the premises, with comfy sofas and extra seating.
While getting the new cafe ready and purr-fect for opening day, a high number of people have been spotted excitedly peering through the windows and taking photos of the cats in recent weeks.
Stephen told The Lincolnite: “We are anxious but ready. The cats are looking forward to seeing people too.
“We had so many looking through the window as we were getting ready and the cats will thrive from the extra attention when we open.”
Coffee Cats will be open between 11am and 5pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Friday-Sunday. Thursdays and evening opening times will be added in the future, along with cat yoga and other events.
The cafe operates on a booking system of £6 for an hour and with an age restriction of 11 and over – make bookings here.
As well as housing the seven adorable cats, the cafe will also serve Stokes Coffee and fresh treats, with vegan and gluten-free options.
Coffee Cats customers and supporters can also sponsor the friendly felines at a price of £5 ‘purr’ cat via the cafe’s website.
More than one person can sponsor each cat and the money raised will go towards the upkeep of the animals, including food, cat litter and vet bills.