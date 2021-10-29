Trains delayed after lorry crashes into Grantham bridge
This bridge has caused problems before
Trains were delayed on Friday afternoon after a lorry crashed into a bridge in Grantham.
Emergency services attended the incident, which happened at the A607 Harlaxton Road. Nobody was injured in the collision, police said.
LNER said shortly after 2pm that due to the lorry colliding with the bridge between Peterborough and Grantham, trains would have to run at reduced speed and may cause delays. See LNER’s latest travel disruption news here.
Last year, Harlaxton Road bridge featured in the top 10 of a list of the “most-bashed bridge in Britain”, which was complied by Network Rail.
There were 13 strikes at the bridge in 2020.