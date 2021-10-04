Two Boston United players suspended over betting breaches

The Football Association has suspended and fined two Boston United players after they were charged with betting misconduct.

Midfielders Andi Thanoj and Jay Rollins were both charged with misconduct in relation to betting in August 2020, after it was found that a total of 757 bets were placed on football matches over a six year period.

The pair breached FA Rule E8, which states that a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any football match, or any matter concerning football in the world.

Thanoj was charged with misconduct after 319 bets had been placed on football matches between September 2014 and May 2020, while Rollins was charged after 438 bets were placed on football matches between September 2015 and February 2020.

Andi Thanoj was given a £950 fine and a five month suspension from all football and football related activity, while Jay Rollins was banned for one month and fined £500.

It is unclear whether the players were betting on matches they were directly involved in or on other football games taking place across the globe, but both have been hit with fines and suspensions for their actions.

Rollins is Boston United’s longest serving player, having joined in July 2015, while Thanoj is also somewhat of a stalwart at the club, joining the Pilgrims in December 2017 after beginning his career at Grimsby Town.

The Lincolnite has contacted Boston United for a statement, but are yet to receive a reply.

In more positive news for the Pilgrims, they have been given a home draw for the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup, where they will face Southern League Premier Division Central side Stratford Town on Saturday, October 16.