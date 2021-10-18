Vaccine clinics for teens on cards as Lincolnshire COVID cases spike 14% week-on-week
Infection rates highest among under 20s
There were 5,589 cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire last week as the government is reportedly looking to open walk-in vaccine clinics for younger teens.
The figure is 14% higher than the 4,906 cases at the same point last week. There have been 1,514 new cases since Friday evening.
The latest government data also shows there have been 15 deaths of Lincolnshire residents – up from 11 last week – and six deaths reported at Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals – the same as last week.
The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:
-
- 1,514 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 1,158 in Lincolnshire, 165 in North East Lincolnshire and 191 in North Lincolnshire
- Three further deaths were recorded in the government figures including one Lincolnshire and two North Lincolnshire residents
- Hospital data is not updated over the weekend
National media has reported this weekend that plans to stem rising COVID-19 rates in the coming weeks could include walk-in vaccination clinics for 12 to 15-year-olds.
On Sunday, the overall data recorded 45,140 new Covid cases – the highest daily number since the middle of July – and 57 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
It comes as the latest data shows almost half of new Covid cases in England are now in the under-20s.
However, just 14.2% of that age group have taken up the vaccination in England.
In Lincolnshire, the figure is higher at 25.4%, while in North East Lincolnshire it is 22.5%, and in North Lincolnshire it is 19.5%.
Elsewhere, a Welsh university has been successfully challenged over changes it made to courses and told to refund fees to some of its students.
The University of Wales Trinity St David was told to apologise after 13 of its students complained, according to the BBC.
The pupils had started art and design courses in September 2020 but some lessons were replaced by online modules.
They said they had not been given notice of the changes which saw some modules replaced by more general modules focused on employability and digital skills instead of course-specific content.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, October 17
127,863 cases (up 1,514)
- 84,535 in Lincolnshire (up 1,158)
- 21,099 in North Lincolnshire (up 165)
- 22,229 in North East Lincolnshire (up 165)
2,376 deaths (up three)
- 1,737 from Lincolnshire (up one)
- 327 from North Lincolnshire (up two)
- 312 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,426 hospital deaths (no change)
- 875 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 506 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)