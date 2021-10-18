Vaccine clinics for teens on cards as Lincolnshire COVID cases spike 14% week-on-week

Lincolnshire’s MPs could be offered extra protection after Essex member of parliament David Amess was stabbed to death during a surgery with constituents.

The county’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones confirmed the region’s MPs have been contacted by Lincolnshire Police -safety measures are being reviewed to see if any more can be done “to reassure [them] and to enable them to continue their important work in their constituencies”.

He said: “Following the horrific killing of Sir David Amess my heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.

“An appalling attack of this kind is, of course, not only a human tragedy but a direct attack upon our democracy.

“The whole country has been shocked by this awful event and it has understandably left many of those elected to serve and represent our communities feeling vulnerable and concerned for the safety of those who work with them.

Mr Jones said everyone should “stand together in condemning attacks on any of our democratically elected representatives”.

“Regardless of individual political beliefs intimidation, aggression and violence can never be justified or accepted,” he added.

Southend West MP and Conservative Sir David, 69, had been meeting constituents in Essex when he was stabbed multiple times on Friday.

A 25-year-old British man is being held under the Terrorism Act.

Mr Amess’s death comes just five years after the murder of Jo Cox in 2016.

Mr Amess had been MP for Southend West since 1997 and first entered parliament in 1983. The 69-year-old had been meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church.

He leaves behind four daughters and a son.

Lincolnshire dignitaries paid tribute to him following his death.

Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins said the news was “shocking and terribly sad”.

“David was a thoroughly decent and kind-hearted man who was liked and respected across the House. He was always ready with an encouraging word or kindness and was great company.

“He represented his constituents of Southend West with style and energy – his campaign to make Southend a city was known by all colleagues. My thoughts and prayers are with David’s family, friends and constituents at this dreadful time.”

One defiant MP who continued to go out and about was Boston and Skegness’ Matt Warman who said people were “surprised” to see him on Saturday.

“Representatives being approachable, available and around is a foundational part of our democracy,” he said.

“Carrying on, safely, is essential. We must work out what that looks like urgently.”