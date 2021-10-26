Watch Duran Duran’s new music video filmed at Belvoir Castle
Featuring celebrity lookalikes including the Queen and Vladimir Putin
Duran Duran’s latest music video ‘Anniversary’ was filmed in Grantham’s Belvoir Castle and features lookalikes including the Queen Elizabeth II, George Clooney and a bare-chested Vladimir Putin.
The music video released earlier this month marks the band’s 40th anniversary and was directed by BAFTA winner Alison Jackson.
A George Clooney lookalike slides down the banisters in the video, which was shot over three days. It features other lookalikes including Elton John, Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, Brad Pitt, Stormzy, and even four posing as the band in their 1980s heyday.
Anniversary features on Duran Duran’s newest album Future Past, which was released on October 22 this year.