Bangers & Fizz Quiz raised £2k for ambucopter charity

A fun night for a great cause
The Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz was hosted by The Lincolnite, Ringrose Law and DPS Digital. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The third annual Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz, organised by The Lincolnite, Ringrose Law and DPS Digital, took place on Thursday evening, raising over £2,000 for a very good cause.

Over 100 people attended the speed quiz at the White Hart Hotel in Lincoln on November 25, complete with a fizz reception and a two course meal of Redhill Farm sausages and mash with veg, plus dessert.

The event was in aid of Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, who provide support for Lincolnshire residents during their urgent times of need.

The evening was in aid of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Over £2,000 was raised on the night, with £1,500 coming from ticket sales and a further £500 from a prize raffle, meaning vital funds could be donated to LNAA, as well as raising awareness of the fantastic work they do as a charity.

Some great prizes were raffled, including hampers, experience days and a Lincoln City Football Club shirt, signed by the first team players.

Thank you to businesses donating raffle prizes, including: Lincoln City FC, Chef Darren Rogan, The Tower Hotel, British Hamper Company, Stuart Wilde Photography, The Elm Tree, Damons, Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln Cathedral and Elite Fish & Chips.

A signed Lincoln City shirt was raffled and then auctioned by Stonebow Media Partnerships Manager Katrina Burrill. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Quizmaster Ronnie Byrne hosted the fun interactive competition, which was won by Ringrose Warriors, who also won a case of Prosecco for their top knowledge in music, film and television, as well as general trivia.

They were closely followed by Can’t Say That One, Come In Table 5, and Ringrose Warriors 2, rounding off a successful evening of quizzing for Ringrose Law!

All smiles during the speed quiz! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Daniel Ionescu, Managing Editor of The Lincolnite, said: “It was great to get everyone together to enjoy a marvellous night, all in aid of a charity that is so crucial to the county of Lincolnshire.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and supported, helping make the evening the resounding success that it was.”

The legendary quizmaster himself, Ronnie Byrne! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Here are some photos from Steve Smailes to showcase the evening:

Jack O’Hern, trustee at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, gave a speech at the event. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Mingling and catching up during the fizz reception. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Representatives of numerous local businesses were in attendance. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A good laugh on a lovely evening. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Hosted at The White Hart Hotel. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Stonebow Media editors: Emily Norton, Daniel Ionescu and Leanne Crawford. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Epix Media team, the winners of last year’s quiz gave it a good go this time too. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

