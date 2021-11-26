Bangers & Fizz Quiz raised £2k for ambucopter charity

The third annual Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz, organised by The Lincolnite, Ringrose Law and DPS Digital, took place on Thursday evening, raising over £2,000 for a very good cause.

Over 100 people attended the speed quiz at the White Hart Hotel in Lincoln on November 25, complete with a fizz reception and a two course meal of Redhill Farm sausages and mash with veg, plus dessert.

The event was in aid of Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, who provide support for Lincolnshire residents during their urgent times of need.

Over £2,000 was raised on the night, with £1,500 coming from ticket sales and a further £500 from a prize raffle, meaning vital funds could be donated to LNAA, as well as raising awareness of the fantastic work they do as a charity.

Some great prizes were raffled, including hampers, experience days and a Lincoln City Football Club shirt, signed by the first team players.

Thank you to businesses donating raffle prizes, including: Lincoln City FC, Chef Darren Rogan, The Tower Hotel, British Hamper Company, Stuart Wilde Photography, The Elm Tree, Damons, Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln Cathedral and Elite Fish & Chips.

Quizmaster Ronnie Byrne hosted the fun interactive competition, which was won by Ringrose Warriors, who also won a case of Prosecco for their top knowledge in music, film and television, as well as general trivia.

They were closely followed by Can’t Say That One, Come In Table 5, and Ringrose Warriors 2, rounding off a successful evening of quizzing for Ringrose Law!

Daniel Ionescu, Managing Editor of The Lincolnite, said: “It was great to get everyone together to enjoy a marvellous night, all in aid of a charity that is so crucial to the county of Lincolnshire.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and supported, helping make the evening the resounding success that it was.”

Here are some photos from Steve Smailes to showcase the evening: