Caught on camera – St Marks, Lincoln
Can you help with the identity of the man in the image?
We believe the man in the image can help with information regarding an offence of criminal damage.
Around 11.20 am on 15 November a man, in his 20s, wearing a black hat, dark grey jacket, black trousers with a white bag with blue shoulder strap, was seen spray painting a wall at the St Marks shopping centre.
The word Juice was spray painted on the old Boots store, on Station Street, St Marks, Lincoln. The man has then gone onto place stickers on various pieces of street furniture around the city centre.
We are appealing for help to identify the man and ask anyone who can help or thinks they may know who he is to get in touch.
There are a number of ways to do this:
• By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 118 of 15 Nov in the subject box.
• Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 118 of 15 Nov
• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Reference: Incident 118 of 15 November