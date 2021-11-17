Closures incoming as A16 Spalding roundabout works set to start

Part of a five phase improvement project around the A16

Improvement works at the A16 Spalding roundabout are due to start next week, prompting a series of overnight closures.

The resurfacing works are part of a £1.2 million improvement project from Lincolnshire County Council on several A16 roundabouts and nearby roads, which began in late August.

The A16 Spalding roundabout works are phase four of the project, and will commence on Monday, November 22, lasting up to two weeks, so long as the weather is favourable.

During the works, there will be a night-time road closure from 7pm to 6am at the roundabout, on weekday evenings only. At these times, there will either be a single-leg or full roundabout closure as required, with temporary signals in place during single-leg lane closures.

The diversion routes in use to avoid the works are as follows:

B1173/A1175 diversion route via B1173-B1172 Spalding Common / A1175, and vice versa

A16 north route: A151 (Bourne Road, Dozen’s Bank, Spalding Road) / A15 Bourne Road / A1175, and vice versa

A16 south route: A47 / A15 / A1175, and vice versa

The five phase project has so far seen resurfacing works on the B1040 Thorney Road, the A16 Crowland roundabout, the A16 Cowbit roundabout and the B1357 Moulton Chapel Road, with the A16 Spalding roundabout next, followed by the A1175 Uffington Road.

Speaking about the project as a whole, Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways at LCC, said: “As many will have noticed, sections of these three important A16 roundabouts are wearing out.

“As a result, we’ll be rebuilding them starting in late August, along with also reconstructing sections of Thorney Road, Moulton Chapel Road and Uffington Road.

“By the end of this massive improvement project, over 10,000 hours will have been spent on the works, with over 6,000 tonnes of new tarmac laid.

“These works will inevitably cause some disruption, but we’ll be doing everything we can to keep this to a minimum including carrying most of the works out overnight when there are fewer people on the roads.

“We’ll also be maintaining access for residents and emergency services throughout the works when and where we can do so safely.

“I want to thank everyone in advance for bearing with us while we carry out these essential repairs to the A16 near Spalding, Cowbit, Crowland and Stamford.”