COVID cases down in Lincolnshire so far this week but deaths up

There has been a week-on-week decline in cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire so far this week, but deaths have increased by 50%.

The latest weekly figure of 3,119 is 7% down on the 3,360 cases at the same point last week, and the daily numbers are 22% down on the 746 cases at the same point the previous week.

Government data shows 18 deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents so far this week, compared to 12 last week. Meanwhile hospital data has reported 12 deaths compared to nine last week.

It comes as Lincolnshire passes the 100,000 booster shots mark and opens up two new vaccination centres in the Spalding area.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

578 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 380 in Lincolnshire, 101 in North East Lincolnshire and 97 in North Lincolnshire

No further deaths were recorded in the government figures on Friday

No further deaths were also confirmed in the region’s facilities by the NHS

In further data, in October there were 22,684 cases, a 38% rise on September’s 16,439. There were also 62 deaths of residents in Greater Lincolnshire, of which 29 were recorded in hospitals.

The covid booster campaign in Lincolnshire has given more than 108,000 jabs since it began in late September.

Hospital bosses have said the campaign has been well supported.

Rebecca Neno, Director of COVID and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG said: “We’re so delighted with the response from Lincolnshire people who, as with previous covid vaccinations, have demonstrated they understand the importance of having the covid vaccinations by coming forwards in significant numbers when it has been their turn.

“Only about two or three weeks ago we’d given around 40,000 booster vaccinations, so to be approaching nearly triple that number by early November is great news for us all, as we continue to do everything we can to gain the maximum protection from COVID.”

In Lincolnshire the booster vaccination have been available at sites around the county, including the Lincolnshire Showground, the PRSA in Boston, the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham and the Storehouse, Skegness.

In a further boost for the programme, two new pharmacies offering covid vaccinations have opened in the south of the county.

NHS bosses said the opening of Broadgate House on Westlode Street, Spalding, and Pinchbeck Library and Community Hub, on Knight Street, will enable people to be able to book an appointment locally, once invited, to have their COVID boosters.

Rebecca said it was a “really positive move” and provided additional options for local people.

“We are delighted to be working with both centres to make this happen”

“Whilst we have vaccinations sites across Lincolnshire… we have been working to provide a more local option for people in and around Spalding and Pinchbeck.

“We know there is significant demand for the covid vaccination, including the booster, and have been impressed by the take-up when we have previously run pop-up vaccination sessions locally.”

Appointments can be booked via the online booking system Coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccine – NHS (www.nhs.uk) or by telephoning 119.

In national news, another pill designed to treat COVID-19 orally could soon be on its way after trials resulted in an 89% reduction in the risk of hospitalisation or death in vulnerable adults.

Paxloid, from Pfizer, is a protease inhibitor, is designed to block an enzyme the virus needs in order to multiply.

When taken alongside a low dose of another antiviral pill called ritonavir, it stays in the body for longer. Three pills are taken twice a day for five days.

The UK has ordered 205,000 courses in addition to the 480,000 courses of molnupiravir which were approved by the UK medical regulator on Thursday. Elsewhere, England’s R number has fallen from between 1.1 and 1.3 last week to 0.9 and 1.1. The Office for National Statistics has said that in the week to October 30, around one in 50 people in England had COVID-19 – around 1.1 million. Nationally rates have increased for school years 12 to age 24 and ages 50-69, however, have decreased for those in school years 7 to 11.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, November 5 141,064 cases (up 578) 94,376 in Lincolnshire (up 380)

22,816 in North Lincolnshire (up 97)

23,872 in North East Lincolnshire (up 101) 2,426 deaths (no change) 1,773 from Lincolnshire (no change)

332 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

321 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,455 hospital deaths (no change) 896 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

