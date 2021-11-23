Face masks ‘strongly advised’ at Lincoln Christmas Market

The City of Lincoln Council has advised that visitors to the Lincoln Christmas Market 2021 wear face masks in crowded spaces and indoors.

The popular festive event was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The excitement is already building ahead of the 38th Lincoln Christmas Market between Thursday, December 2 and Sunday, December 5.

Coronavirus concerns remain an element of the Christmas market, a large scale event which usually attracts around 250,000 across the weekend.

The council is urging people to bring face masks and their own hand sanitiser, while visitors are also advised to take a lateral flow test prior to attending the market.

City of Lincoln Council said: “Face coverings are not currently mandatory in England, however we strongly advise you use them in crowded areas and indoors at the market.

“Hand sanitisation stations will be provided at certain points at this years’s market, but please do remember to bring your own.”

The city council is working hard to make final preparations ahead of the oldest traditional Christmas market in the UK, while Lincolnshire Police are confident in their “robust” security plans for the event.

Meanwhile, for those who are unable to attend the Lincoln Christmas Market this year, an online market will be available for visitors to browse the trader’s businesses virtually here.

Simon Colburn, Assistant Director for Health and Environmental Services at City of Lincoln Council and Event Commander for the Christmas Market said: “We are delighted to see the Christmas market return to the city.

“We are confident this year will be a great event and not only bring Christmas cheer to the city but will also bring financial benefits to many businesses in the uphill area and across the city.

“This year we are happy to announce there will be around 150 stalls at the market, meaning traders can be more spread out to allow for space as visitors browse.

“This event has been in planning for well over a year now, and we continue to work with partners including Lincolnshire Police, Public Health and Emergency Planning to ensure a safe event. We look forward to welcoming both residents and visitors.”