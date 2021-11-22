Police confident in ‘robust’ security plans for Lincoln Christmas Market
They have reviewed their plans for the big event
Lincolnshire Police are confident in their “robust” security plans ahead of next week’s Lincoln Christmas Market.
Earlier this month, Lincolnshire Police’s Deputy Constable Jason Harwin said force must “remain alert and not alarmed” after the decision was taken to raise the UK National Threat Level from ‘substantial’ to ‘severe’.
The decision by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre was taken following terrorism incidents in recent weeks, including a bomb exploding outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday, and the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.
In light of this change, The Lincolnite asked Lincolnshire Police whether they would be putting extra security plans in place ahead of the Lincoln Christmas Market, which takes place between December 2 and 5, and usually sees around 250,000 people pour into the Cathedral quarter.
The force say they are confident in their existing preparations for the large scale event and will not need to change any plans at the moment. However, for operational reasons they were unable to divulge how many officers and armed police would be in attendance at the Christmas Market.
Lincolnshire Police said: “We have reviewed our preparations for Lincoln Christmas Market in light of the increase in the UK National Threat Level.
“The safety of those who visit the Lincoln Christmas Market is of the upmost importance to us and we are confident that our plans are robust and fit for purpose.”