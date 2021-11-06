Fire crews free casualties after two A46 Bonfire Night crashes
The road was closed
Fire crews were called to two separate crashes on the A46 Lincoln bypass within hours of each other overnight.
Three cars were involved in a collision near to the Hykeham roundabout at around 6.30pm on Friday, November 5.
Firefighters made two of the cars safe.
A second crash involving two cars happened just after 7pm the same night near to the Thorpe on the Hill turnoff.
Fire crews from Lincoln South, Lincoln North and Collingham worked to release three people from one of the cars using hydraulic rescue equipment and manpower.
Lincolnshire Police described the Thorpe on the Hill crash as ‘serious, and closed a section of the road.
Traffic, which was particularly heavy due to fireworks night celebrations, came to a standstill.
The road has now reopened.
Police have not yet released an update about casualties.