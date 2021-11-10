Guy Martin buys Lincolnshire motocross track

He wants to turn it into the country’s best MX racing facility

Motorcycle racer turned TV celebrity Guy Martin has purchased a race track in Lincolnshire which he hopes to turn into the country’s best MX racing facility.

Thoresway Motorparc is located in Caistor, near Market Rasen, and the race track was bought by the Lincolnshire daredevil around six months ago to give it a much-needed revamp.

Before he moved into TV work, Guy was a professional motorbike racer and managed a total of 17 podium finishes. He also has several world records to his name and is now excited to work on his latest venture.

It will not be open for the general public to practice as it will primarily be a race track. It is also hoped that it will host various events in the future, but the Thoresway MX Team admits that “we still have a long way to go before we will be fully open”.

A post by the Thoresway MX Team on Guy Martin’s Facebook page said: “So what will Thoresway be? Lots of questions! Basically we are a racetrack and still a work in progress. We hope to bring events here in the future.

“Guy loves to go big, so has his sights set on a round of the MXGP some day, hoping the UK gets the chance of a double header.

“Fundamentally we would love to have our own event or to host a round of the MX Nationals and/or the British Championship in the coming years.

“Thoresway won’t be open to the general public to practice on, we know a lot of people will be disappointed but there are many reasons why this decision was made. We may decide to run a one off practice day during the year. Watch this space.”

The team added: “We will however in time be open to professional teams currently riding at championship level for race practice.

“We still have a long way to go before we will be fully open. There’s grass seed to be planted, a watering system to be installed and countless other i’s to dot and t’s to cross.

“When we started the project it was a piece of Lincolnshire history that we wanted to bring back to life for Guys own pleasure and all of a sudden the phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Thank you for all your interest and we do hope that Thoresway will be something the folks of Lincolnshire will be very proud of.”

The Thoresway MX Team added that Alfie Smith from ASTrax and Johnny Douglas Hamilton from Terraforma MX were brought in to “design and build something special”. JCB are “excited to be a part of the story too and provided some of the machines for the build so big thanks to them,” the team said.