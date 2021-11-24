“I’ll remember it forever”: Danny Cowley reflects on warm ovation at victorious Sincil Bank return

He was greeted to applause before and after the game

Danny Cowley’s return to Sincil Bank saw the former Lincoln City boss haunt his old team with a 3-0 win for current club Portsmouth, on a day where his previous efforts in charge of the Imps were celebrated by fans in the stadium.

The former Lincoln City manager brought his Portsmouth side to the LNER Stadium on Tuesday night, running out comfortable 3-0 winners against his old side.

Goals from Marcus Harness, George Hirst and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild condemned the Imps to a disappointing defeat, meaning Lincoln have won just one of their last six League One games.

It was the first time Cowley had come back to Lincoln as an opposition manager since he left for Huddersfield in 2019, and his players got the better of Michael Appleton’s men to take the three points back to the South coast.

Danny and his assistant and brother Nicky got the warm reception club legends like themselves deserve, as Danny did a lap of the pitch to applaud the supporters both before and after the match.

The Lincolnite caught up with Danny after the game, which he described as a “fantastic result” for his team, who are now unbeaten in eight games in all competitions.

He said: “Obviously it was a fantastic result for us last night, but I thought the Lincoln fans were different class. It is a moment I will remember for the rest of my life, for sure.”

Before the game, a banner was unveiled by supporters group the 617 Squadron, showcasing their unwavering support for current manager Michael Appleton.

The Imps are dealing with huge injury problems, as they were again without striker Tom Hopper and defender Joe Walsh for the game on Tuesday, as well as top scorer Anthony Scully and club captain Liam Bridcutt.

Appleton didn’t hide his frustration after the game, saying there will be changes made to the team ahead of Saturday’s match at home to Accrington Stanley, as the Imps boss searches for a response from his players.

One positive that can be taken from the game is how 17-year-old Imps striker Freddie Draper conducted himself during his first start in professional football, proving himself to be a potential future star at the LNER Stadium.