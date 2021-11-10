JYSK to open 25th UK store in Gainsborough
There will be huge discounts to celebrate the opening week
Danish homewares retailer JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) will open the doors of its new store in Gainsborough next month.
The Scandinavian sleeping and living shop is located in Marshall’s Yard Retail Park, providing furniture, homewares, accessories and more.
It will generate 12 new jobs for the town.
It will join other existing JYSK stores in the region, Lincoln, Doncaster and Mansfield and will be the 25th to open in the UK.
Local shoppers will be treated to exclusive sales during opening week, with discounts on a wide selection of items, including up to 70% off dining tables and chairs, up to 60% off sofas and more.
To celebrate the opening, JYSK will also be giving the first 50 customers to spend more than £200 to spend in store a luxury overnight hotel break with Take-Time experiences.
“It’s fantastic to be ending what has been a very successful and prosperous twelve months for JYSK with our landmark 25th UK store, and I am enormously proud to be bringing the brand to Gainsborough” says District Manager for the new store, Luke Naughton.
“Gainsborough is a really up-and-coming market town at the cusp of exciting new investment and regeneration plans so we see great potential for the new store.”