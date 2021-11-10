Lincolnite 30 Under 30 star returning home for charity concert

There were 744 cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday as government analysis indicates 73,000 NHS staff will still not have their jab despite it being compulsory.

The latest figure is 5.83% up on the 703 cases at the same point the previous week.

Latest analysis by the UK government has said that despite an announcement that 103,000 NHS staff on the front line must have the jab by 1 April there could still be 73,000 who refuse, along with 35,000 care workers.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

744 new cases of coronavirus with 483 in Lincolnshire, 130 in North East Lincolnshire and 131 in North Lincolnshire

Eight further deaths recorded in the government figures including seven residents in Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire

Four hospital deaths recorded including two at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust

Speaking to Sky News today, Sajid Javid said he did not want to see anyone lose their job and that the move was about patient safety.

“We know that the vaccines work, we also know that patients in hospital, in care, these are some of the most vulnerable people in our society and if they are exposed to COVID it could be fatal, and I think it’s our duty to make sure that they are as safe as they can be.

“There will be absolutely no scapegoating, no singling out, no shaming, but working with colleagues to support them in every way that we can to help them make this positive decision so they can protect themselves, their colleagues and, most of all, their patients.”

However, according to Sky, one Surrey care home has already seen six staff quit due to a similar requirement with a deadline of tomorrow for care staff.

Niccii Gillett, who runs Elmfield House Residential Home in Woking, told the broadcaster: “The sad thing is none of them wanted to leave. And reading their resignation letters was heartbreaking.

“They’re so grateful for the opportunities and the first one that left, we gave gifts.

“It was such an emotional afternoon and for days afterwards my residents were heartbroken because they saw this person as one of them, and even a resident, they have said ‘I wish she could come back, I don’t care that she’s not vaccinated’.”

In Lincolnshire, the county’s hospital beds are almost entirely full, health bosses have confirmed.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust’s Chief Executive Andrew Morgan told BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior on Tuesday that beds were “getting up to 100% occupancy at the minute”.

He said the trust currently had 77 COVID-positive patients. The figure was “a bit higher than it has been which adds to the complication of how we isolate,” he said.

It comes as NHS staff yesterday were told they would have to be vaccinated by April 1 next year as part of new government measures.

A statement from the trust said: “We are currently experiencing a significant level of demand, like many other areas are experiencing across the country, which means our services are very busy and the number of available beds in our hospitals is limited.

“We are working closely with our health and care partners across Lincolnshire to ensure we can maintain the safety and quality of care in our hospitals and to ensure the best possible use of collective resources to meet this demand.

“If you need help and it’s not a 999 emergency, we ask people to consider if they can be helped by their GP or local pharmacy, or visiting NHS 111 online for clinical advice, assessment and for direction to the most appropriate services for your treatment.”