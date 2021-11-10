Lincolnite 30 Under 30 star returning home for charity concert
Louth gig raising money for NSPCC in Grimsby
A musical star from Lincolnshire, who was named in The Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30 for 2021, will return to his hometown of Louth for a one-off charity concert later this month.
Cameron Richardson-Eames is an internationally renowned voice teacher who founded The Vocal Coaches last year to offer access to world-class singing tuition around the world. Now based in New York and London, he is one of Broadway’s most sought-after vocal coaches.
The 28-year-old’s school now has over 250 students from 30 countries, including Grammy and Emmy Award winners, Hollywood actors, Broadway and West End professionals, and students in productions for Netflix, HBO, Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime.
Cameron will join forces with Australian-American soprano Corinne Cowling for performances at St James’ Church in Louth on November 30 (5pm & 7.30pm).
Tickets are on sale online here priced at £20, as well as from Annika’s (Eastgate) and Beaumont’s (Bridge Street) shops in Louth. All proceeds will go to NSPCC in Grimsby.
As a pianist and singer, Cameron has performed in may of the world’s top venues, including giving several recitals at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the BBC Proms, Royal Festival Hall, Wigmore Hall, and many broadcasts for the BBC, Classic FM, and WQXR in New York.
The Los Angeles Times wrote “if you’re not touched by tenor Cameron Richardson-Eames you have grinch in your soul”.
He will be performing alongside Corine Cowling, who is best known for playing the lead role of Christine Daae in the West End production of Phantom of the Opera. She will be singing songs from that show and other musicals, amongst other crowd pleasers.
Ahead of the charity event, Cameron said: “I’m so excited to be performing in my hometown, and for such an important charity. The NSPCC does absolutely critical work from its local office in Grimsby, and thoroughly deserves our support.
“On top of that, we’ve put together a lovely programme of songs from West End musicals, piano solos, and much much more and it should be a really special evening”.